Letter: If Trump is ‘pro-life,’ why did he allow so many deaths?

Regarding “’Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus” (Sept. 10): Why was the “pro-life” President Donald Trump willing to let so many people die of the virus rather than sharing the knowledge that the pandemic was a serious threat? Could it be his failure to fulfill virtually any of his promises? There is no “marvelous new health plan” that he promised, no infrastructure improvement, no substantial reduction in the cost of medications, only a hugely increased national debt, emboldened enemies, disillusioned allies and diminished international respect.
It is ironic that some “pro-life” voters seem eager for Trump’s reelection. Just as he traded lives for electoral advantage, his anti-abortion stance has nothing to do with a genuine concern for embryos or fetuses, but only for votes.
Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield
