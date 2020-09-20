 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: If Trump is ‘pro-life,’ why did he allow so many deaths?
0 comments

Letter: If Trump is ‘pro-life,’ why did he allow so many deaths?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
angrytrump

President Trump. (AP photo)

Regarding “’Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus” (Sept. 10): Why was the “pro-life” President Donald Trump willing to let so many people die of the virus rather than sharing the knowledge that the pandemic was a serious threat? Could it be his failure to fulfill virtually any of his promises? There is no “marvelous new health plan” that he promised, no infrastructure improvement, no substantial reduction in the cost of medications, only a hugely increased national debt, emboldened enemies, disillusioned allies and diminished international respect.

It is ironic that some “pro-life” voters seem eager for Trump’s reelection. Just as he traded lives for electoral advantage, his anti-abortion stance has nothing to do with a genuine concern for embryos or fetuses, but only for votes.

Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports