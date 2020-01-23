Letter: If Trump is so innocent, why not let key officials testify?

Chief Justice John G. Roberts opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump by swearing the Senate to “impartial justice.” Alas, if only the Missouri senators took this oath seriously — along with the oath they took when elected to protect the Constitution.
Confronted with a mountain of evidence that Trump abused his power by shaking down a vulnerable country for his own personal gain — and then stonewalled a congressional investigation into his behavior — one would think the senators would spare no effort in conducting a fair and thorough trial, complete with witnesses and documentary evidence.
To the contrary, Sen. Josh Hawley proclaims the Senate must “fight back.” Fight back against what? Allowing people to know the truth? Sen. Roy Blunt has stated this is a partisan impeachment. Is this why Republicans don’t want to allow witnesses or obtain additional evidence? If Trump and our Republican senators are so confident Trump did nothing wrong, why not let officials testify and demand Trump turn over key documents?
Stephanie Todd • Olivette