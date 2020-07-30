Letter: If Trump is worried about Chicago, help with virus first

Regarding “Trump’s show of federal force sparking alarm in cities” (July 21): I understand that President Donald Trump might be planning to send federal troops into Chicago against the wishes of the mayor, governor and at least one of the state’s senators. Yes, Chicago gun violence has been horrific this year, but if Trump is so concerned about the safety and well-being of Chicagoans, why has he not helped them more in battling the coronavirus epidemic?
Months ago, Illinois and other states were pleading for Trump to take the lead and develop a coherent national policy for combating this scourge. He told the states that everyone was on their own. More than 4,800 have died from the coronavirus in Chicago’s Cook County. If Trump had exercised some of his unquestioned powers to mitigate the epidemic, instead of denying it, maybe that number would have been lower.
We know from the number of convicted criminals Trump has pardoned that he is not a strong “law and order” president, but apparently he wants to play one on TV.
William Klopfenstein • Edwardsville
