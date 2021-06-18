Letter: If Trump isn’t reinstated, will mob attack Capitol again?

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “ We assume American democracy is unshakable. History warns otherwise .” (June 6): There’s a delusional former president roaming the golf courses of Mar-a-largo in Florida thinking he’s going to be reinstated as president in August.

When August comes and goes and he is still at Mar-a-large and not in the White House, does that mean that his followers will again storm the Capitol or do other violent crimes? I certainly hope not, but I wouldn’t bet on it.