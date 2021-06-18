 Skip to main content
Letter: If Trump isn’t reinstated, will mob attack Capitol again?
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Both within and outside the walls of the Capitol, banners and symbols of white supremacy and anti-government extremism were displayed as an insurrectionist mob swarmed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “We assume American democracy is unshakable. History warns otherwise.” (June 6): There’s a delusional former president roaming the golf courses of Mar-a-largo in Florida thinking he’s going to be reinstated as president in August.

When August comes and goes and he is still at Mar-a-large and not in the White House, does that mean that his followers will again storm the Capitol or do other violent crimes? I certainly hope not, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

Radine Robbins • St. Louis County

