Letter: If Trump really loved America, he would pay his taxes

Regarding "Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show" (April 15): This time of year, it's hard to forget that former President Donald Trump reportedly paid only $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017. I've even thought of selling T-shirts with I belong to the 750 club on them and starting an organization for individuals who only pay that amount, rather than what they owe.