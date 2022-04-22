 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: If Trump really loved America, he would pay his taxes

President Donald Trump taxes

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in each 2016 and 2017 — and for 10 of the 15 previous years, paid no federal income taxes at all.

Regarding "Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show" (April 15): This time of year, it's hard to forget that former President Donald Trump reportedly paid only $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017.  I've even thought of selling T-shirts with I belong to the 750 club on them and starting an organization for individuals who only pay that amount, rather than what they owe.

In my opinion, Trump set a horrible example of not loving America enough to give it even 1% of what he earned. He would probably spin his greed by saying he believes in reducing the size of the government.

Bill Buege • University City

