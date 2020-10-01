Letter: If Trump was an MLB manager, he’d be fired by now

Lets compare the coronavirus and baseball. A recent chart lists the top 10 countries with the highest death rates due to the virus. The United States is in the top position with over 206,000 deaths and rising. China is not even on the list.
If the St. Louis Cardinals team was playing like the U.S. management of this virus, the Cardinals would have the worst record in the Major League. Knowing Cardinals fans, they would be outraged. They would be picketing Busch Stadium and demanding the replacement of the Cardinals manager and general manager. Cardinals fans would not even entertain the idea of another season with the present leadership. If the virus was being scored like baseball, then China might be the World Series champions, and the U.S. would be in last place.
There is a U.S. election coming up. The question is whether we will stay with the current president, or will we vote for new leadership. If this was Cardinals baseball, the answer would be obvious, the people would definitely vote for new leadership. However, the U.S. election is about politics. The mismanagement of the virus and the climbing American death rates, sad to say, do not bother the people who still want to continue with the present president.
Kenneth Bunch • Troy, Ill.
