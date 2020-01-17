Letter: If Trump was innocent, he would produce the evidence

Is President Donald Trump guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress? Trump blocked his staff from cooperating in the House impeachment hearings. Why? He claimed he could not let them talk, or future presidents would be forced to allow Congress to subpoena their staffers. However, he sent staffers to Congress to provide briefings after the killing of Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani. What is the difference? He’s only willing to let them report to Congress to defend his honor.
In addition, Trump says he has a recording of the “perfect” conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Wouldn’t he love to let us hear perfection while proving his innocence? If he was innocent.
Unfortunately, his actions appear to prove he is guilty.
Martin Walsh • Glendale