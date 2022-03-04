Letter: If Trump was president, he would help Russian troops

Regarding “ Biden to ban Russian planes from US airspace ” (March 1): The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military is horrifying. At the same time, there is some relief in knowing that President Joe Biden is handling the situation with competence and a cool head.

If Donald Trump were still president, I believe that his immediate response would have been to send American troops into Ukraine. But Trump would not be sending our troops to help the Ukrainians defend their homeland. Instead, given his record, I believe Trump would send our soldiers to fight alongside the Russians in order to help his buddy, the vicious tyrant Vladimir Putin, conquer a sovereign democratic nation.