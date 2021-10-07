 Skip to main content
Letter: If US can’t pay its bills, it should try to cut expenses
Letter: If US can't pay its bills, it should try to cut expenses

Regarding “Analysis: Beyond Biden, budget tests Dems’ power to deliver” (Oct. 1): Solving these budget issues seems pretty basic to me. If you are having trouble paying your expenses, you don’t raise your credit limit; you cut your expenses.

Barbara Richter • Chesterfield

