Letter: If we can secure airline travel, we can control guns

When I was younger, Superman comics occasionally produced a comic issue called Bizarro Superman. As I enter my seventies, I am concerned that I am living in a Bizzaro world. I understand that Rep. Steve Scalise said that after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that we did not call for the banning of airplanes. Literally, he is correct, but the point he and others do not consider is that we also did not limit our response to rote recital of tired responses to tragedy.

We strengthened airport and airplane security, and it would be hard to argue that those measures have not improved the general welfare of the people. Let’s apply that same bipartisan effort to our current horrific condition. Most American citizens aren’t seeking the banning of guns. We are advocating banning certain types of guns. We are supporting commonsense background checks. Those who share my views desire that 18-year-olds not be allowed to purchase weapons designed for military use.

If we can take our shoes and belts off to board a plane, these measures do not seem extreme to make all of us safer.

William Brown • Ballwin