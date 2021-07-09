Letter: If Weisselberg is found guilty, then Trump is guilty also

Regarding “Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges” (July 1): It was refreshing to finally see the Trump Organization be held accountable for former President Donald Trump’s corrupt business practices. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has shown the nation he means business. Trump chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was indicted on 15 felony counts, including tax fraud and evasion, grand larceny, and falsifying business records.

While Trump was not personally indicted in this round, the implication is clear. Prosecutors regard him as their top target and are going to pressure Weisselberg to flip or face a long prison term, if convicted.

Do I believe Trump is guilty? Yes, because I believe these acts allegedly done by Weisselberg were all done with the direction and approval of Trump himself. I’ve read nothing was done at that company without the former president’s knowledge and approval. So if Weisselberg is guilty, then Trump is guilty as well.

Vance still has the grand jury intact. And he still has his prosecuting team in place, which suggests more charges are likely to come.