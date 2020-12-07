Letter: If William Barr couldn’t find any voter fraud, who can?

Regarding “Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud” (Dec. 1): To those who are so gullible to believe that there was election fraud, let us remember that Attorney General William Barr tried his best to help them. In fact, the former director of the Justice Department’s Election Crimes Branch at the Criminal Division, Richard Pilger, resigned when Barr took it upon himself to direct federal prosecutors to investigate possible voter fraud (in coincidentally Democratic areas). Alas, none was found.
The FBI turned up nothing as well. But that didn’t stop the conspiracy theorists, because Trump even hinted that the Department of Justice and the FBI were in on the scam. I wonder whether Barr will investigate the real crime of those trying to subvert democracy by circulating false statements about alleged voter fraud. Now that’s a conspiracy worth investigating.
Ted Frapolli • Glendale
