Letter: If you can protest, you can also vote in person at polls
Regarding the editorial “The GOP wants to tamp down the vote. Americans can stop them — by voting.” (June 8): So all those people who protested shoulder-to-shoulder, some even arm-in-arm, many without masks, are now going to be “terrified” to go to the polls to vote? And at the polls, they may be required to wear masks, have their temperature, maintain social distancing, and be separated from poll workers by clear plastic panels.

Mail-in ballot request forms have already been mailed to seniors and other at-risk registered voters. Some type of accommodation can be made for anyone registering a fever, perhaps an “isolation booth,” or a mail-in ballot with a somewhat extended deadline.

M.D. Perlman • Creve Coeur

