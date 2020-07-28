Letter: If you can wear a seat belt, you can also wear a mask

I do not understand the protests against wearing masks. The protesters wear clothing when they leave their home. I assume a non-smoking protester would respect a “No Smoking Sign.”
My guess is most protesters wear a seat belt in a car and would respect a “no shoes, no shirt, no service” sign. I would hope that any real pro-life person would wear a mask and encourage other citizens to put on a mask.
The U.S. Constitution was adopted, in part, to promote the general welfare of the people. The general welfare is certainly the nation’s health.
In the end, this is not about someone’s perceived individual liberty. This is about all people doing their part to beat an invisible microscopic enemy.
Dan Gould • Ballwin
