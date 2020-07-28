You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: If you can wear a seat belt, you can also wear a mask
Letter: If you can wear a seat belt, you can also wear a mask

'Unmasked' rally defies school virus rule, Pritzker critique

Protesters in the "Million Unmasked March" try to overshadow a counter protest across the street from the Illinois State Capitol, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The protesters gathered in front of the Abraham Lincoln Statue to voice their opposition to guidelines that children be required to wear face masks when they return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

 Justin L. Fowler

I do not understand the protests against wearing masks. The protesters wear clothing when they leave their home. I assume a non-smoking protester would respect a “No Smoking Sign.”

My guess is most protesters wear a seat belt in a car and would respect a “no shoes, no shirt, no service” sign. I would hope that any real pro-life person would wear a mask and encourage other citizens to put on a mask.

The U.S. Constitution was adopted, in part, to promote the general welfare of the people. The general welfare is certainly the nation’s health.

In the end, this is not about someone’s perceived individual liberty. This is about all people doing their part to beat an invisible microscopic enemy.

Dan Gould • Ballwin

