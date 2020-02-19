Letter: If you love your medical providers, you should keep them
Letter: If you love your medical providers, you should keep them

Why do so many politicians love using the phrase: If you like the health insurance you’ve got, you can keep it? It just shows how little they know. And for all the voters who cheer to hear that phrase, ask yourselves this question: When was the last time your employer consulted you before switching insurance carriers? A more honest political phrase might be: If you like having your employer pay your insurance premium, you can keep paying that way.

For most voters, insurance is part of a “free” benefits package. An executive or committee decides annually on the coverage, deductibles and insurer. If a plan change means a new medical network, then families must decide on changing doctors and hospitals or facing potentially high out-of-network charges. Wouldn’t they rather hear that it they love their medical providers, they can keep them? Or maybe more politicians should get on the Medicare for All train. Employers could still be payers, and citizens would get to pick the providers they want. Nobody loses that way.

Klaus Illian • Manchester

