Letter: If you're ever ordered to self-quarantine, please do it

Regarding “Furious’: St. Louis responds to quarantine failure by family of coronavirus patient” (March 9): I’ve been quarantined twice in my life. It’s inconvenient, but it’s not the end of the world.
The first time was when my mom had scarlet fever when I was a child. My mother was deathly ill, and her doctor quarantined us all to the house until she was deemed non-contagious, which took a couple of weeks as I recall. My grandmother moved in temporarily to help with us kids, and we all survived.
The second time was a summer I went to the Boy Scouts' Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, and a boy got very sick on the trail. Kids and leaders came from all over the country to that camp. Until they were sure that the boy did not have a highly contagious disease, they waited for a few days until testing was done before letting any of us leave. I’m sure our parents back home were worried, but they knew that these measures were necessary.
If the St. Louis County Health Department tells you to self-quarantine, please just do it. Miss the dance, the party, and going to work if necessary. Don’t put your fellow citizens at risk. There are a lot of health care professionals who are going to be putting their lives at risk to care for those who may be infected. Don’t make their and your neighbors' lives any tougher by thinking that you’re special. Don't think that because you don’t have active symptoms that you can’t spread disease.
We’re all in this together.
Joseph F. Kras M.D. • Olivette