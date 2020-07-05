Letter: If you want social justice, sign up to be an officer
Letter: If you want social justice, sign up to be an officer

Protesters target Krewson's home once more

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden talks to protesters, some of whom are chanting and making noise, as they camp outside St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's Lake Avenue home. Protesters are calling for the mayor to step down after she read the names and addresses of people proposing to defund the police on her online feed. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

On the front page of the June 25 Post-Dispatch, there’s a picture of the protest group Expect Us marching down the street. These are very conscientious, civic-minded individuals who obviously want social justice and good policing in St. Louis. It would be great if some of these people would become police officers themselves. They have a passion for making life better, and I think they would be a great asset to our community.

James Buchanan • Oakville

