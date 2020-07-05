Letter: If you want social justice, sign up to be an officer

On the front page of the June 25 Post-Dispatch, there’s a picture of the protest group Expect Us marching down the street. These are very conscientious, civic-minded individuals who obviously want social justice and good policing in St. Louis. It would be great if some of these people would become police officers themselves. They have a passion for making life better, and I think they would be a great asset to our community.
James Buchanan • Oakville
