Letter: If you want to be politically correct, rename calendar
0 comments

Letter: If you want to be politically correct, rename calendar

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Ole Miss moves Confederate statue from prominent campus spot

The Confederate statue located in the Circle at the University of Mississippi is lowered to the ground as part of the process to move it to the Confederate Soldiers Cemetery on campus, in Oxford, Miss. Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

 Bruce Newman

Regarding “Confederate statue removed from prominent spot at Ole Miss” (July 14): With the debate about who is worthy of a statue or otherwise, it’s worth noting that we are in the middle of a two-month celebration honoring two despots who enslaved more people than all of the Founding Fathers and Confederate generals combined, who subjugated and killed more indigenous people than Christopher Columbus, who were more anti-Semitic than Louis IX, and who wreaked more havoc in the Middle East than all of the Crusaders. I’m referring to the Roman emperors Julius Caesar and his great-nephew Augustus, for whom the months of July and August are respectively named. Despite the fact that they brutalized, enslaved and murdered my ancestors, along with the ancestors of hundreds of millions of other Americans, we continue to honor them in our calendar.

Thomas F. Schlafly • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports