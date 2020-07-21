Letter: If you want to be politically correct, rename calendar

Regarding “Confederate statue removed from prominent spot at Ole Miss” (July 14): With the debate about who is worthy of a statue or otherwise, it’s worth noting that we are in the middle of a two-month celebration honoring two despots who enslaved more people than all of the Founding Fathers and Confederate generals combined, who subjugated and killed more indigenous people than Christopher Columbus, who were more anti-Semitic than Louis IX, and who wreaked more havoc in the Middle East than all of the Crusaders. I’m referring to the Roman emperors Julius Caesar and his great-nephew Augustus, for whom the months of July and August are respectively named. Despite the fact that they brutalized, enslaved and murdered my ancestors, along with the ancestors of hundreds of millions of other Americans, we continue to honor them in our calendar.
Thomas F. Schlafly • St. Louis
