Letter: If you want to take down a statue, pay for the cost
Protest over statue of St. Louis' namesake

Restaurateur Ben Poremba speaks against keeping the King Louis IX statue in Forest Park as a member of the Invaders Motorcycle Club stands by on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Should he stay or go? Protesters clash over statue of St. Louis’ namesake” (June 28): As a long time St. Louis resident, I am appalled at those who want to change our city’s name and remove the statue of Louis IX. When are we going to speak out against the madness? Please tell me how taking down the statue of a 13th-century king of France would fix any of our problems. We must stop rewarding the bad behavior of mobs and take back our lawful and civil way of life.

I suggest we require those who want these changes to first gather the like-minded signatures of at least one-third of the population of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the state of Missouri. Then require the petitioners to be prepared to pay up front the cost of the removal and preservation of the artwork before the work could commence.

Taxpayer money should never be spent to satisfy misguided demands when those funds are more needed elsewhere.

Barbara Ruhmann • St. Louis



