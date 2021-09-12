Letter: Ignore party politics when redrawing legislative districts

Regarding “GOP opposes extra public hearings on redistricting process for Missouri Senate” (Sept. 9): Missouri’s Senate and House district lines are being redrawn with new population data from the 2020 Census. The result will affect us for the next 10 years. Unfortunately, it seems partisanship is the driving force behind Missouri’s new commissions.

Under Amendment 3 (SJR 38), both the House and Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizen Commissions charged with redistricting have 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats and must arrive at 70% agreement on a map within six months. Several tie votes at the House commission’s organizational meeting on Aug. 10 make it very likely that legislative map-drawing will go to a panel of six appellate judges. That’s not the way the majority of the citizens of Missouri wanted it to work.

A nonpartisan redistricting process would best serve the public. I would like to see a fair, civil and transparent process.