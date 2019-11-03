Regarding Post-Dispatch reports about the influence of campaign megadonor Rex Sinquefield on the proposed privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport: Many reasonable St. Louisans would support government change based on quality research. However, we were subjected to biased insider research with Sinquefield’s Better Together campaign, along with associated campaign contributions and promises of leadership positions to control the now-jailed former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.
With the secretive Lambert airport privatization study full of political intrigue, lobbyist influence and obscene amounts of money devoted to the study, how could we have any faith in Sinquefield’s groups? And why do key representatives allow these illegitimate approaches to research on important local efforts? If medical research was conducted in this manner, we would all be dead.
Tim Fischesser • Ballwin