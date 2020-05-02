Letter: Ignoring precautions is social Darwinism for conservatives
I think it’s possible we will have a good experiment in social Darwinism if conservatives who all support President Donald Trump follow his advice and ignore social distancing, or drink bleach, or gather together in large groups. Many will get sick from COVID-19 and some will die. And, as a result, fewer of them will be left to vote for Trump this fall.

I saw a sad example of this last year when a good friend, who was a Trump supporter, a climate-change denier and also a smoker, died of lung cancer. He will no longer be voting for any Republicans. While I was sad to see him die, he knew the risks of smoking and basically ignored them. Will many who doubt that the coronavirus is a very serious disease do the same?

Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves

