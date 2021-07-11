 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ignoring variant will force return of economic lockdown
0 comments

Letter: Ignoring variant will force return of economic lockdown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Workers push back against hospitals requiring COVID vaccines

FILE - In this June 7, 2021, file photo, demonstrators at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in Baytown, Texas, wave at cars that honk at them to support their protest against a policy that says hospital employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs. A federal judge dismissed their lawsuit, saying if workers don’t like the rule, they can go find another job. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

 Yi-Chin Lee

Regarding “As staff morale ebbs, Springfield’s hospitals struggle to keep up with continuing surge of patients” (July 7): The more people choose to play games with the coronavirus, the greater the possibility that we could return to increased pandemic restrictions. Some still think a magic wand will get rid of the virus. Some people prefer fantasy over reality.

If the vaccine rate continues to decline and the more severe delta variant claims more lives, the backward slide could force our state to close again. And we know that ruins the economy. No one needs that.

If we want to get back to the normal we had before the virus hit, then the unvaccinated need to step up, get their shot and make sure the virus goes away. It is time for our area to make a big choice: Get vaccinated and see our beloved places stay open, or turn down the shot and end up losing access to places we all love so much.

Patrick D. Richmond • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports