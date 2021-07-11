Letter: Ignoring variant will force return of economic lockdown

Regarding “As staff morale ebbs, Springfield’s hospitals struggle to keep up with continuing surge of patients” (July 7): The more people choose to play games with the coronavirus, the greater the possibility that we could return to increased pandemic restrictions. Some still think a magic wand will get rid of the virus. Some people prefer fantasy over reality.

If the vaccine rate continues to decline and the more severe delta variant claims more lives, the backward slide could force our state to close again. And we know that ruins the economy. No one needs that.

If we want to get back to the normal we had before the virus hit, then the unvaccinated need to step up, get their shot and make sure the virus goes away. It is time for our area to make a big choice: Get vaccinated and see our beloved places stay open, or turn down the shot and end up losing access to places we all love so much.

Patrick D. Richmond • Kirkwood