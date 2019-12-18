Letter: Illegal drug users solely responsible for epidemic

The center of the addiction epidemic and illegal drug problem that burdens our country today lies solely on the drug users themselves. Imagine if you will, what would happen if all the drug users completely stopped ingesting these poisonous products tomorrow. I would like to see the pathetic look on the faces of the drug lords, major distributors and common street dealers as they scramble to find someone to purchase and use them. It would be a blessing to see their industry collapse.
But, unfortunately, that will not happen. A majority of these users will continue, no matter what. We, as a caring human society, will muddle along giving spiritual and moral support to these affected individuals.
The violent domestic and foreign drug dealers are all vying to get their products to you at all costs. We all have seen the deaths of rival drug dealers, family members and innocent bystanders. Illegal drug users, by the simple gesture of allowing the street dealer to lay that drug in their hands, directly contribute to peoples’ death and perpetuate this cycle.
Frank Rogg Jr. • Godfrey