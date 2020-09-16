Letter: Illegal gambling operators cheating state out of taxes

Regarding "Money from rogue gambling company keeps flowing to Missouri politicians" (Sept. 10): I find this article very distributing. I worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 34 years. My expertise was in the area of organized crime and unreported income from illegal sources, including illegal gambling. After I retired from the IRS, I worked for the Missouri Gaming Commission and also with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to ensure organized crime did not infiltrate the riverboat casino industry. These casinos have paid million in taxes as well as created thousands of jobs.
This is all in stark contrast to the "grey market machines." This situation is heading to a classic illegal gambling operation totally unregulated, where the patrons are cheated. The operators skim the profits and pay little in taxes, and this makes local authorities susceptible to payoffs and bribes. The operators will become more powerful. They won't be stopped until the IRS and the FBI go after them.
Both Republicans and Democrats have received money from the operators' political action committee. A bipartisan effort killed a state Senate effort to outlaw these unregulated machines. And Gov. Mike Parson removed $150,000 from the budget that was to be used to investigate this matter, citing lagging tax collections.
Had the wagers from those 14,000 illegal machines been placed in riverboat casinos, they would have generated more than $150,000 in taxes. If these machines continue to be allowed to operate, the schools in the state of Missouri are going to be the big losers.
John Davis • St. Charles
