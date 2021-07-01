 Skip to main content
Letter: Illinois checkpoints could block infected Missourians
Rush hour traffic on Poplar Bridge

Eastbound motorists drive on I-64 into Illinois over the Poplar Street Bridge during rush hour on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Motorists driving from Missouri to Illinois can expect major delays beginning April 1st, as the three right lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64, as well as the ramp to southbound Illinois 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis, will close on April 1st (weather permitting), on the Poplar Street Bridge in East St. Louis for a project to replace decking. Extensive delays are expected during weekday evening rush hours. The lane closures are expected to be in place until early October. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “’Middle of a crisis’: In southwest Missouri, health officials urge vaccinations to prevent further spread” (June 28): I live in Illinois. I read the paper and watch the news daily and see that Missouri is one of the national leaders in coronavirus problems. I have also seen and heard through those sources that Missourians, generally, have had poor mask hygiene — including Gov. Mike Parson. Think “dang masks.”

Missouri is a very conservative, Republican state overall and most likely many of its residents supported building Donald Trump’s wall on the southern border. In light of that, I think my U.S. senators and representatives along with my Illinois lawmakers should consider setting up check stations at all border crossings from Missouri into Illinois in order to ensure each vehicle’s adult occupants are vaccinated.

Gary Gaines • Granite City

