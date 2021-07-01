Letter: Illinois checkpoints could block infected Missourians

Regarding “ ’Middle of a crisis’: In southwest Missouri, health officials urge vaccinations to prevent further spread” (June 28): I live in Illinois. I read the paper and watch the news daily and see that Missouri is one of the national leaders in coronavirus problems. I have also seen and heard through those sources that Missourians, generally, have had poor mask hygiene — including Gov. Mike Parson. Think “dang masks.”

Missouri is a very conservative, Republican state overall and most likely many of its residents supported building Donald Trump’s wall on the southern border. In light of that, I think my U.S. senators and representatives along with my Illinois lawmakers should consider setting up check stations at all border crossings from Missouri into Illinois in order to ensure each vehicle’s adult occupants are vaccinated.