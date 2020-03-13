Letter: Illinois JusticeCorps helps non-represented court patrons

In 2015, 93 of Illinois’ 102 counties reported that more than 50% of civil cases involved a self-represented litigant on at least one side, meaning at least one party to the case appeared without legal representation. What’s more, 75% of these would have preferred to have an attorney but were unable to get legal representation due to cost or lack of availability, according to a 2016 report.
Illinois JusticeCorps, an AmeriCorps-funded program, seeks to address this access to the justice gap. As AmeriCorps Week comes to an end Saturday, I want to share with readers how rewarding it’s been to be an AmeriCorps member. In this position, I assist court patrons without lawyers by providing legal information and connecting people with legal aid resources. I’ve gained experience and insight I hope to use in the future as an attorney, and I’m grateful to be able to help increase court patrons’ access to justice and have been inspired to continue beyond my service year.
Over 1.1 million Americans have served their country through AmeriCorps since 1994. I encourage everyone to show support for this organization or visit the AmeriCorps website.
Bobby Lindsay • St. Louis