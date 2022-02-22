 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Illinois lawmakers hypocritical when it comes to masks

Regarding "9 Illinois lawmakers removed from House floor for not wearing masks" (Feb. 18): I'm guessing the lawmakers did this because they want to ensure for themselves a safe work environment during this ongoing pandemic. That's totally understandable. But my question is: Aren't these the same lawmakers who just allowed school mask mandates to expire, thus ensuring that we teachers in Illinois no longer have a safe work environment? They are completely hypocritical.

Sharon Porterfield • Edwardsville 

