Letter: Illinois lawmakers hypocritical when it comes to masks

Regarding "9 Illinois lawmakers removed from House floor for not wearing masks" (Feb. 18): I'm guessing the lawmakers did this because they want to ensure for themselves a safe work environment during this ongoing pandemic. That's totally understandable. But my question is: Aren't these the same lawmakers who just allowed school mask mandates to expire, thus ensuring that we teachers in Illinois no longer have a safe work environment? They are completely hypocritical.
Sharon Porterfield • Edwardsville