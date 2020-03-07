Letter: Illinois lawmakers try to distract from budget

Regarding “Pritzker budget would hike spending, amount hinges on voters” (Feb. 19): Illinois is a fiscal disaster. Property taxes are among the highest in the nation, state pension funds are underfunded by billions, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has raised gas taxes and license fees, and now wants to amend the constitution for an undefined income tax increase.
To draw attention from these issues, the state Legislature is focusing on rules requiring high schools with American Indian mascots and logos to comply with new rules or lose playoff status. Most ridiculous would be a requirement to get written approval from any tribe within 500 miles, thus outside of Illinois. The Legislature is not satisfied with screwing up Illinois and wants its influence to affect neighboring states.
When the Titanic was sinking, the orchestra continued to play to divert attention from the disaster. The Illinois Legislature is trying the same tactic.
Jim Beatty • O’Fallon, Ill.