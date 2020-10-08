Letter: Illinois tax hike amendment will further cripple state

Regarding "Illinois faces credit rating downgrade if income tax measure fails, research firm warns" (Oct. 5): When Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar left office in 1999, the state enjoyed a $1 billion budget surplus. Since that time, elected leaders of both parties transformed it into a $7 billion deficit and $140 billion in unfunded pension liabilities. On Nov. 3, Illinois voters can say no to more of the same by voting down the proposed $3.5 billion tax increase amendment proposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other Democrats.
Even before the challenges of the coronavirus, the Illinois economy struggled against the outward migration of our residents and two income tax hikes in the last 10 years. And there has also been no plan to reduce spending or pay down debt. Most of these new taxes would go to new programs and spending. This amendment would raise Illinois’ corporate tax rate to the third highest in the country. Tax proponents have even suggested the “fair tax” amendment would be a way to increase taxation on senior citizens and retirement income.
This “progressive” tax would not bring us progress. It would endanger hundreds of thousands of small businesses, restaurants, manufacturers and family farms. I'm voting no on the Illinois tax-hike amendment.
Tom Welge • Chester, Ill.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.