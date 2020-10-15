Letter: Illinois tax proposal pointless without pension reform

Regarding the editorial “We recommend Illinoisans vote ‘yes’ on the Fair Tax amendment.” (Oct. 13): If Gov. J.B. Pritzker and de facto governor and speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Mike Madigan truly wanted to address the state’s epic fiscal problem, they would have proposed a constitutional amendment to limit the out-of-control pension system.
Alleviating underfunding is not resolving the issue; pensions will continue to grow and devour the tax increase. The proposed tax amendment gives virtually nothing to working people, and since rates are not indexed for inflation, they would ultimately be forced into a higher bracket. This tax creep, coupled with regressive property tax increases, would consume any benefit of the amendment.
Jim Beatty • O’Fallon, Ill.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.