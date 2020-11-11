 Skip to main content
Letter: Illinois voters made smart choice of Biden over Trump
Regarding "After Biden win, more Republicans trying to fight election" (Nov. 10): Once again, Missouri and Illinois voted for different presidential candidates, which shows there is more than the Mississippi River separating the two states. I voted for President-elect Joe Biden and am thrilled the country is getting rid of President Donald Trump's arrogant, obnoxious bullying and paranoid mindset. I believe Trump is the worst president we have ever had, and thank goodness Illinois voters rejected him. Here is a man who refuses to acknowledge the obvious: He has lost.

The Electoral College is going to meet in December, and Biden will get a majority of delegates' votes. That result will be certified by the Senate in early January. Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20. And if Trump doesn't  leave, then Biden will get a court order ordering him to be evicted from the White House. This mean-spirited man probably will face financial ruin and potential criminal prosecution as soon as he's out.

Herbert Vermaas • Salem, Ill. 

