Letter: Imagine if Democrats had urged the trashing of ballots

Regarding “ Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome ” (Nov. 4): Imagine the Republican uproar if a Democratic candidate had urged the trashing of hundreds of thousands of legally cast ballots.

The Bible counsels: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It’s hard to miss a certain appropriateness to this as it relates to President Donald Trump’s photo opportunity at St. John’s Episcopal Church in June with an upside-down Bible.