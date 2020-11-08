 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Imagine if Democrats had urged the trashing of ballots
0 comments

Letter: Imagine if Democrats had urged the trashing of ballots

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Advocates race to find voters to correct flawed ballots

Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

Regarding “Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome” (Nov. 4): Imagine the Republican uproar if a Democratic candidate had urged the trashing of hundreds of thousands of legally cast ballots.

The Bible counsels: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It’s hard to miss a certain appropriateness to this as it relates to President Donald Trump’s photo opportunity at St. John’s Episcopal Church in June with an upside-down Bible.

William Martin • University City

0 comments

Tags

Editorial

Up For Discussion: P-D's Editorial Board discusses recommendation for president

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports