Letter: Imagine if Trump had been convicted the first time

During Donald Trump 's first impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the Senate chose to defend him and not to call witnesses. They thought he had learned his lesson. Imagine if witnesses had testified, and Trump had been proven guilty. Mike Pence would have become president, and there would have been no lies spread about the 2020 election. There would have been no need for an insurrection, and five people would be back with their families living their lives.

The GOP has a second chance to hold Trump accountable, this time for inciting a mob to overthrow the results of the election and doing nothing to stop the violence during the insurrection. When he did finally put out a tweet several hours later, he told the mob he loved them and they were special. The GOP can’t defend his actions, so they are arguing he cannot be impeached because he is out of office. Just like the last four years, they will do anything not to lose the Trump base. The Republicans must now decide if they are going to be the party of Trump or the Grand Old Party.