Letter: Imagine Ukraine crisis under Trump’s disdain for NATO

Regarding “Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know in the escalating crisis” (Feb. 21): Compare President Joe Biden’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats as compared to Donald Trump’s attitude toward Putin and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Biden sees Putin as a threat to Ukraine and Western values. Now recall how charitable, to the point of blindness, Trump was to Putin. Trump saw “no reason why Putin would lie” when the Russian denied meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Also, everyone will recall Trump’s disdain for NATO. Had he been reelected, he may have acted on his repeated threat to withdraw from this important alliance. That would delight Putin. But, as we see with Ukraine, it would be terrible for the Western world.

Putin’s threat to Ukraine and Biden’s effectiveness in mobilizing a united front against his illegitimate aggression have demonstrated the essential worth of NATO.

Arthur Hoffman • St. Louis