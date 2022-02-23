 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Imagine Ukraine crisis under Trump’s disdain for NATO

  • 0
APTOPIX Finland Trump Putin Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

 Alexander Zemlianichenko

Regarding “Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know in the escalating crisis” (Feb. 21): Compare President Joe Biden’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats as compared to Donald Trump’s attitude toward Putin and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Biden sees Putin as a threat to Ukraine and Western values. Now recall how charitable, to the point of blindness, Trump was to Putin. Trump saw “no reason why Putin would lie” when the Russian denied meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Also, everyone will recall Trump’s disdain for NATO. Had he been reelected, he may have acted on his repeated threat to withdraw from this important alliance. That would delight Putin. But, as we see with Ukraine, it would be terrible for the Western world.

Putin’s threat to Ukraine and Biden’s effectiveness in mobilizing a united front against his illegitimate aggression have demonstrated the essential worth of NATO.

People are also reading…

Arthur Hoffman • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News