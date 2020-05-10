Letter: Immigrant meatpacker’s plight similar to 1905

Regarding the editorial “Trump’s order protects meatpacking plant owners at workers’ expense” (May 1): The president’s order to keep slaughterhouses and meatpacking plants open despite the number of seriously ill workers reminds me of several historical corollaries. It was Upton Sinclair’s book “The Jungle” that brought to public consciousness the gruesome conditions in the late 19th-century U.S. meatpacking industry. That led to the Food and Drug Act of 1906.
Today, as back then, most of the workers in those plants are immigrants. The difference today is that the majority of immigrants are from Latin America, not Europe as in Sinclair’s time.
Given President Donald Trump’s continuing vendetta against immigrants from south of our border, it is not surprising that he would order them to expose themselves to the coronavirus. In an interview with one of those workers, he was asked if he was afraid to go back to work. He said yes, but that he would be fired and has a family to support.
What has happened to our country? Have we really become this insensitive to the suffering of our fellow human beings? I hope there is an Upton Sinclair right now taking notes and photos in meatpacking plants where profit is more important than human lives.
Susan Cunningham • Pacific
