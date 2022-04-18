Letter: Immigration can help bolster Social Security, Medicare

Regarding “Federal lawsuit seeks to block end to sweeping asylum limits” (April 4): I think we do need to dramatically increase the number of immigrants to fill jobs. However, I have another immigration justification. We have an ongoing problem of the number of people on Social Security and Medicare increasing. Those numbers will continue to increase with advances in health care. The answer to pay for this is not to continue to increase taxes forever on the 5% of the population who invest money to create new businesses and jobs. The answer to both problems is to have 60 million more workers and 60 million more taxpayers. They would fill those jobs and pay into Social Security and help fund Medicare.

We certainly need more immigrants, but we need them to come in legally. Coming in illegally under the radar and not paying taxes (as millions already don’t do) would only worsen the current and future costs to the federal government. To identify, track and tax 60 million needed workers, I think we need to close the border and let them in through legal immigration.

Increasing the number of people working would increase the U.S. gross national product, which is necessary for us to keep up with China because of its population advantage. China is adding more people to the workforce every day. The U.S. must do likewise in order to compete with China over the long term.

Alex Martignago • Creve Coeur