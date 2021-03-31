 Skip to main content
Letter: Immigration is good, but only if done via legal path
Letter: Immigration is good, but only if done via legal path

I strongly disagree with Tony Messenger's March 26 column, "America’s struggle with immigration represents an opportunity, not a crisis." My grandparents came to the United States from Ireland and Italy, but they did it legally. Messenger stated that immigration is good for our country and that is correct, but it has to be legal. The issue is not about "brown people" taking our jobs, or any other person for that matter.

In my opinion, President Joe Biden should not have put out the welcome banner because he has now created a crisis. He has made a major error regarding the southern border.

Dale Carroll • Imperial  

