Letter: Immoral Trump claims 'pro-life' stand just to woo voters

Regarding "Abortion is the ‘preeminent moral issue,’ St. Louis archbishop says, but not ‘only’ one for Catholic voters" (Oct. 8): There is a big difference between "pro-life" and anti-abortion. Those only concerned about loving and helping your neighbor prior to birth are not even close to following the biblical commandment to love your neighbor.
This article forces us to face this issue in this election. We are faced with a truly immoral man, President Donald Trump, who was married three times, cheated on at least two wives, regularly cheated sub-contractors, cheated his students, and has been proven to lie often on important issues. One lie is his supposed abortion position. He claimed he became pro-life about the time he decided to run for president. How convenient. He knew he could not get the Republican nomination being pro-choice.
So how to handle the voters' moral dilemma of who to fulfill both moral issues of helping all our neighbors? Well, Trump has done the job of installing anti-abortion Supreme Court justices. As a result, he is no longer needed. Instead, we can get an honorable man, Joe Biden, who would be concerned about helping the rest of us.
Martin Walsh • Glendale
