Letter: Immunizations stopping preventable deaths of children

I am a current medical student. Throughout the course of the first two years of medical school, we learn about the horrors of past infectious diseases. In the past, parents watched their children paralyzed by polio, held their pocked babies dying of brain inflammation from measles, or struggling to breathe from pertussis. These diseases are things we no longer worry about in our day-to-day lives. This is a huge win for parents everywhere. However, we cannot afford to forget the trials of the past. Measles, and whooping cough still cause thousands of deaths in children worldwide.