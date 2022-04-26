Letter: Immunizations stopping preventable deaths of children

I am a current medical student. Throughout the course of the first two years of medical school, we learn about the horrors of past infectious diseases. In the past, parents watched their children paralyzed by polio, held their pocked babies dying of brain inflammation from measles, or struggling to breathe from pertussis. These diseases are things we no longer worry about in our day-to-day lives. This is a huge win for parents everywhere. However, we cannot afford to forget the trials of the past. Measles, and whooping cough still cause thousands of deaths in children worldwide.
I'm lucky now to learn of many diseases as problems of the past that I may never see in practice. But that could change. Measures like Missouri House Bill 2009, which would remove immunization requirements from schools, have the potential to put our children at risk of encountering the ghosts of illnesses past. We owe it to the next generation to protect them from the sicknesses we have not had to face.
Caellagh Morrissey • St. Louis