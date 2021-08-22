Letter: Impeach Biden, bring back Trump to solve Afghan mess

Regarding the editorial “On Biden’s watch, America’s righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat” (Aug. 17): While much is being said about the mess President Joe Biden has caused by his attempted withdrawal from Afghanistan, much is also being said about how to rectify the situation. I don’t believe his impeachment or resignation, which would elevate Vice President Kamala Harris to president or bring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi into the picture, would be helpful. So I have another idea, albeit unorthodox, on how to salvage what we can out of this mess.