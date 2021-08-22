 Skip to main content
Letter: Impeach Biden, bring back Trump to solve Afghan mess
Letter: Impeach Biden, bring back Trump to solve Afghan mess

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand while making remarks about early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

 CARLOS BARRIA

 

Regarding the editorial “On Biden’s watch, America’s righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat” (Aug. 17): While much is being said about the mess President Joe Biden has caused by his attempted withdrawal from Afghanistan, much is also being said about how to rectify the situation. I don’t believe his impeachment or resignation, which would elevate Vice President Kamala Harris to president or bring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi into the picture, would be helpful. So I have another idea, albeit unorthodox, on how to salvage what we can out of this mess.

In my opinion, the Supreme Court needs to declare the 2020 election null and void. The court then needs to swear in Donald Trump and Mike Pence as president and vice president.

Ben Janson • Sunset Hills

