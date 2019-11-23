If President Donald Trump is so worthy of impeachment, then why is the process being used so stilted by the Democrats? They change the rules at the drop of a hat by Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs what he claims is an “honest, transparent investigation.” They also change the rules on applicable evidence, denying Republican witnesses on a whim, while there is no representation of the president in the room. The Democrats interrupt Republican questioners regularly, withhold transcripts of previous witnesses and leak information to the media.
The media is being wildly complicit by printing the words of the day in large type on the front page: collusion, quid pro quo, intimidation. There are far too many people who hate the president more than they love their country. They are on a fool’s errand.
Robert Barnard • St. Peters