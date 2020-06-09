Letter: Impeachment of Trump will result in his reelection

Regarding “Rosenstein says he wouldn’t approve Russia warrant” (June 3): Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii stated, “This hearing wastes this committee’s time in a blatant effort to support the president’s conspiracy theories and to help the president’s reelection.”
Hirono’s party started all of this phony investigation and tried to remove President Donald Trump from office. The American people know just what the Democratic Party has been trying to do for more than three years, and it will show up in November with a reelection of Donald Trump.
Dale Carroll • Imperial
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.