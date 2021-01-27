Letter: Impeachment process can prevent future Trumps

Regarding the letter “Forget Donald Trump and get down to real business” (Jan. 23): The idea that impeaching Donald Trump is not “real business” belittles the patriotism of U.S. citizens, regardless of party. Trump’s actions for four years follow the dictator’s playbook. History shows how dictators operate: They lie to delegitimize the voting process, enrich themselves illegally, install sycophants and family members in key positions, control the military and media, and convince followers that only they tell the truth. Trump has done all of this, culminating in inciting a riotous insurrection to keep himself in power.