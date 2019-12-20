Letter: Impeachment puts federal employees in spotlight

The impeachment hearings have been with us for quite a while, and in my judgment not many heroes have emerged on either side, with one exception. That exception is the brave, thoughtful and intelligent testimony given by career government employees who have worked in the State Department or White House. As a former long-time federal employee, I am proud of these individuals and hope the public gets a greater appreciation for the work of my fellow highly skilled professionals.
I hope we realize the amazing work performed, usually quietly, by federal employees at all the agencies. Usually we are only noticed when things go wrong or there is a national disaster. We perform numerous tasks, many of which are critical but easily overlooked.
What many people do not realize is that much of this work helps the efforts of elected officials in Congress to respond to constituents and solve problems. This is ironic because a favorite talking point of Republicans, including Rep. Ann Wagner of Ballwin, is to complain about unelected bureaucrats. Do people really want air traffic controllers or FBI agents to be elected and subjected to the whims of the voters?
Federal career employees provide the stability and knowledge base necessary to run the government when political administrations change. As federal employees we take an oath when hired to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.” We take that oath seriously. We hope our elected officials do so as well.
Paul Dribin • Webster Groves