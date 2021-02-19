Letter: Impeachment, though not a court proceeding, was unfair

Regarding “ Trump acquitted for second time following historic Senate impeachment trial ” (Feb. 13): I always believed that our system was based on fairness and that the accused was considered innocent until he or she was proven guilty. Anyone who believes that Donald Trump’s recent impeachment trial was conducted with a sense of fairness is neither an attorney nor student of the law.

First, in my opinion, the Senate does not have jurisdiction over a private citizen and, therefore, were not eligible to try Trump for anything. Second, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts did not preside. Given that the Constitution allows for the chief justice to preside over a presidential impeachment, though not as a judge, adds to the question of constitutionality. Third is that Sen. Patrick Leahy presided over the trial. I don’t believe Leahy remained neutral. He acted as a member of the jury along with all other senators. I think he should have abstained from voting for a verdict.