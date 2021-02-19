 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Impeachment, though not a court proceeding, was unfair
0 comments

Letter: Impeachment, though not a court proceeding, was unfair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EXPLAINER: After acquittal, Trump 2024? Maybe not so fast

In this Jan. 26, 2021, image from video, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, who is presiding over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)

 HOGP

Regarding “Trump acquitted for second time following historic Senate impeachment trial” (Feb. 13): I always believed that our system was based on fairness and that the accused was considered innocent until he or she was proven guilty. Anyone who believes that Donald Trump’s recent impeachment trial was conducted with a sense of fairness is neither an attorney nor student of the law.

First, in my opinion, the Senate does not have jurisdiction over a private citizen and, therefore, were not eligible to try Trump for anything. Second, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts did not preside. Given that the Constitution allows for the chief justice to preside over a presidential impeachment, though not as a judge, adds to the question of constitutionality. Third is that Sen. Patrick Leahy presided over the trial. I don’t believe Leahy remained neutral. He acted as a member of the jury along with all other senators. I think he should have abstained from voting for a verdict.

As stated by many, this trial was nothing more than political theater.

Ronald Neubauer • St. Peters

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports