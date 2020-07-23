Letter: Implement measures to help police officers handle stress
Letter: Implement measures to help police officers handle stress

Police contracts can stand in the way of accountability

A police officer engages with a protester Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Seattle, where streets had been blocked off in an area demonstrators had occupied for weeks.

Policing is an important and often thankless profession. Many officers feel called to protect and serve, but unfortunately there are some who want to become officers because they look forward to the opportunity to fight and dominate other people. The public has the right to expect that police leadership will act to screen out police-service applicants who would provoke fights.

Police officers usually see people at their worst, and that can be very bad indeed. The nature of their job brutalizes officers mentally and emotionally. The public has the right to expect that police commanders will act to screen periodically for adverse psychological impacts on officers that could lead those officers, in turn, to brutalize members of the public.

Steven Bain • Crestwood

