Letter: Important distinction between fertilized egg and embryo

The letter "Abortion legislation risks Missouri's Medicaid funding" (April 11) states that under a proposed law, “any Food and Drug Administration-approved medication or device that would destroy or prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus would be prohibited.” I believe the description is erroneous.
If a fertilized egg exists, it is only at the instant of fertilization by a sperm. At that instant, a human embryo in the zygote stage is formed, and renovation and remodeling of what used to be an egg are underway. It is no longer a fertilized egg but a human being with its full genetic base and is self-developing as long as suitable nutrition and environment are present. We need those last two elements too. The term fertilized egg is used often by abortion-rights advocates to dehumanize and desensitize us as to the human being who has already been created.
Fertilized eggs cannot and do not implant. Parents and doctors know that a due date for birth is calculated not from implantation but from conception.
A.F. Kertz • Oakland