Letter: Important distinction between fertilized egg and embryo

If a fertilized egg exists, it is only at the instant of fertilization by a sperm. At that instant, a human embryo in the zygote stage is formed, and renovation and remodeling of what used to be an egg are underway. It is no longer a fertilized egg but a human being with its full genetic base and is self-developing as long as suitable nutrition and environment are present. We need those last two elements too. The term fertilized egg is used often by abortion-rights advocates to dehumanize and desensitize us as to the human being who has already been created.