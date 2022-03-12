Letter: Important to preserve reproductive health care access

Regarding “St. Louis County executive order aims to improve reproductive and sexual health services” (March 7): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued an executive order that I believe aims to improve the information and contraceptive services available to residents through the county’s health departments. In my opinion, this order could serve to enhance the health department’s patient counseling and health equity training programs, as well as expand access to birth control and reproductive health.
As a supporter of reproductive rights, I applaud making reproductive health care access a reality for area residents. The executive order identifies ways in which the county will work to address key health barriers that affect the most vulnerable populations.
With attacks on reproductive health services and rights on the rise in Missouri and across the nation, I believe St. Louis County’s efforts are a refreshing and welcome change.
Clint Hughes • Lake Saint Louis