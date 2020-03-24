Letter: Important to protect the vulnerable during the crisis
0 comments

Letter: Important to protect the vulnerable during the crisis

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Some homeless in need of cleaning supplies while others unfamiliar with the coronavirus

Emily Davis of the Ferguson Warming Center, covers a man with his blanket after delivering masks, hand sanitizer, food and clothing to men sleeping on the sidewalk on Clark Avenue near the City Hall parking lot on Monday, March 16, 2020. The breathing masks are leftover from those originally bought for marches in Ferguson in 2014. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Helping the homeless in St. Louis means new and daunting challenge” (March 23): Studies show that minorities, the elderly and the poor suffer greatly during pandemics. There are many reasons for this, including that these groups have more underlying illnesses like diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure. All citizens must listen to the advice given to stay home and stock up with supplies, but there are those who don’t have the economic ability to prepare for a long and sustained quarantine.

During Hurricane Katrina, we researched what strategies were available to reduce the negative effects of a disaster on the poor, elderly and sick. Generally, what we found were well-written plans that didn’t have effective strategies to help those most in need. There was a lack of cultural competence in engaging with minority communities effectively, and the outreach to the vulnerable was not aggressive.

We must bring out the “disaster” professionals, review the disaster plans, look at the implementation strategies and ensure that the most vulnerable are safe. The base of active stakeholders should be diverse including public health, universities, community organizations and others to reach those in need. All must sit side by side with politicians to ask the tough questions and evaluate the plans and review how we will reach the vulnerable. This journey isn’t politically sexy, but it will protect a significant segment of our community. This must be a top priority.

Cecilia Nadal • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports