Letter: Important to protect the vulnerable during the crisis

Regarding “Helping the homeless in St. Louis means new and daunting challenge” (March 23): Studies show that minorities, the elderly and the poor suffer greatly during pandemics. There are many reasons for this, including that these groups have more underlying illnesses like diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure. All citizens must listen to the advice given to stay home and stock up with supplies, but there are those who don’t have the economic ability to prepare for a long and sustained quarantine.
During Hurricane Katrina, we researched what strategies were available to reduce the negative effects of a disaster on the poor, elderly and sick. Generally, what we found were well-written plans that didn’t have effective strategies to help those most in need. There was a lack of cultural competence in engaging with minority communities effectively, and the outreach to the vulnerable was not aggressive.
We must bring out the “disaster” professionals, review the disaster plans, look at the implementation strategies and ensure that the most vulnerable are safe. The base of active stakeholders should be diverse including public health, universities, community organizations and others to reach those in need. All must sit side by side with politicians to ask the tough questions and evaluate the plans and review how we will reach the vulnerable. This journey isn’t politically sexy, but it will protect a significant segment of our community. This must be a top priority.
Cecilia Nadal • St. Louis
